Allworth Financial LP Purchases 3,431 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 179.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,431 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,733,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,768,152,000 after purchasing an additional 854,081 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at about $332,280,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,312,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,181,000 after buying an additional 791,268 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,569,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,470,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,941,000 after purchasing an additional 42,620 shares during the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WY opened at $40.00 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $16.05 and a fifty-two week high of $40.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.56 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.39.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 174.36%.

In other news, CFO Nancy S. Loewe purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.56 per share, for a total transaction of $385,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,537.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Keith O’rear sold 15,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $617,361.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WY. Raymond James raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Stephens lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

