Allworth Financial LP Sells 150 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Allworth Financial LP lowered its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 804 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% during the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 26,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total transaction of $298,909.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,657,907. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $516,699.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 99,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,101,441.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 335,326 shares of company stock valued at $28,655,510. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EW shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.93.

Shares of EW opened at $92.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.30 billion, a PE ratio of 73.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $66.23 and a 52-week high of $98.11.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

