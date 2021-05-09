Allworth Financial LP Sells 248 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Allworth Financial LP decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 10,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 38,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 11,257 shares during the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 83,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after purchasing an additional 28,219 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 45,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XR Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $352,000. Institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.46.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $94,152.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,957.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $1,309,608.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,156.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 23,743 shares of company stock worth $1,536,896 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $66.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.15. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $80.92.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.25%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

