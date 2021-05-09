Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) Market Cap Hits $18.09 Million

Alpaca Finance (CURRENCY:ALPACA) traded up 11.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. Alpaca Finance has a market capitalization of $18.09 million and approximately $7.24 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpaca Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.73 or 0.00004709 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Alpaca Finance has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Alpaca Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.97 or 0.00068889 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $144.55 or 0.00249110 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 96% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $707.37 or 0.01219023 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003682 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00031698 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $454.54 or 0.00783317 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,790.47 or 0.99590932 BTC.

Alpaca Finance Profile

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 19,905,186 coins and its circulating supply is 6,618,686 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

Alpaca Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpaca Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpaca Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alpaca Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alpaca Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpaca Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.