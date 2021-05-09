Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Harrington Investments INC’s 10th Largest Position

Harrington Investments INC raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,981 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.6% of Harrington Investments INC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Alphabet by 4.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 164,218 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $241,184,000 after buying an additional 7,589 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 477 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 835 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,177,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $64,588.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,740.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,405.72, for a total transaction of $168,400.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,543.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,219 shares of company stock worth $50,690,215. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,398.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,224.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,944.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,323.91 and a 1-year high of $2,452.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price target for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,495.63.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.