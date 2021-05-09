Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.1% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. 31.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,495.63.

GOOG opened at $2,398.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.35, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,323.91 and a 52 week high of $2,452.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,224.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,944.23.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,405.72, for a total value of $168,400.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,543.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $64,588.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 966 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,740.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,219 shares of company stock worth $50,690,215. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.