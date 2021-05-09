Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s 4th Largest Position

Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,755 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 13 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 4.7% of Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,351.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,323.30 and a 1 year high of $2,431.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,206.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,933.91.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 price objective (up from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $2,875.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,473.33.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

