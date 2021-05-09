Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Price Target Cut to $40.00

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ATUS. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Altice USA from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a neutral rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down previously from $41.00) on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Altice USA from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Altice USA from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.35.

Shares of NYSE:ATUS opened at $37.14 on Wednesday. Altice USA has a fifty-two week low of $21.97 and a fifty-two week high of $38.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18. The company has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 206.34 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.88.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.27. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altice USA will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $97,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,240,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Stewart sold 93,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total transaction of $3,391,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,387,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,409,327.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 186,812 shares of company stock valued at $6,765,561. Company insiders own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Altice USA by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,187,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,645,000 after acquiring an additional 485,131 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,838,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,395,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.66% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

