Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $4,350.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price raised by UBS Group from $4,150.00 to $4,350.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AMZN. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $3,720.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4,135.79.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,291.61 on Thursday. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $2,330.00 and a 12 month high of $3,554.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 96.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3,266.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,202.02.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,242 shares of company stock valued at $384,691,177 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novak Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 466 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

