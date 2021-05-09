Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AEE. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 207,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,442,000 after buying an additional 37,113 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 10,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 660.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.71.

AEE stock opened at $84.98 on Friday. Ameren Co. has a 52 week low of $66.33 and a 52 week high of $86.90. The company has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. Ameren had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.67%.

In other news, SVP Mark C. Birk sold 2,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $152,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,807,952. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $487,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,400,220 over the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

