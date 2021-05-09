American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.240-1.300 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMH. TheStreet raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.55.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

AMH stock opened at $37.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $37.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.22. The firm has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.56, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $312.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.95 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.75 per share, for a total transaction of $53,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David P. Singelyn sold 94,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $3,068,717.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 316,092 shares of company stock valued at $10,230,812 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Agoura Hills, CA.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.