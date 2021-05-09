American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.60 Per Share

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.6025 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

American Water Works has raised its dividend by 32.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. American Water Works has a payout ratio of 56.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect American Water Works to earn $4.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.41 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.7%.

NYSE AWK opened at $152.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. American Water Works has a 52-week low of $112.50 and a 52-week high of $172.56.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The business had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.90 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that American Water Works will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

AWK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.29.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

