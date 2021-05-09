AMETEK, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:AME)

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%.

AMETEK has increased its dividend by 100.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE:AME opened at $137.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.57. AMETEK has a 1-year low of $75.22 and a 1-year high of $138.06.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AME. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.29.

In related news, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 4,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $514,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,085 shares in the company, valued at $6,954,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 19,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total transaction of $2,418,468.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,863,402.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,258 shares of company stock worth $4,825,035 in the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

