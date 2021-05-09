Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) had its target price lifted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amphenol from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $66.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.27.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $68.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.38. The firm has a market cap of $40.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol has a 52 week low of $40.08 and a 52 week high of $69.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 14.00%. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Amphenol will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 15.51%.

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $1,022,082.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,610.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Livingston purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.92 per share, with a total value of $1,318,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,548,862.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APH. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Read More: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.