AMS (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of AMS (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

AMSSY has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of AMS in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered AMS from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of AMS in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of AMS in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMSSY opened at $10.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.78. AMS has a 12 month low of $6.08 and a 12 month high of $13.91.

ams AG provides sensor solutions worldwide. The company operates through Consumer, Non-Consumer, and Foundry segments. It offers 3D, audio, CMOS image, light, medical and health, position, power management, temperature, and smart light management sensors; wireless sensor nodes; sensor interfaces; and analog and mixed signal application specific integrated circuit solutions for the automotive, industry, medical, and smart building.

