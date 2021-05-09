Analysts Anticipate BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) to Post -$0.60 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.60) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BeyondSpring’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.45) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.86). BeyondSpring posted earnings per share of ($0.58) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, June 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BeyondSpring will report full-year earnings of ($2.40) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.00) to ($1.89). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.22) to ($1.13). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BeyondSpring.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.07).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BYSI shares. HC Wainwright lowered shares of BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on BeyondSpring in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of BeyondSpring stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.98. 97,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,281. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. BeyondSpring has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $21.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.39.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BeyondSpring by 261.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 120,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 87,179 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in BeyondSpring by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 6,192 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of BeyondSpring in the 4th quarter worth about $279,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BeyondSpring by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in BeyondSpring in the 4th quarter valued at $505,000. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BeyondSpring

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin that is in late stage clinical trials as an anti-cancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) for the prevention of high and intermediate risk chemotherapy-induced neutropenia.

