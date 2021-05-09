Analysts Anticipate Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) to Announce -$0.78 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) will announce earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Freeline Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.85) and the highest is ($0.69). The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Freeline Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.35) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.88) to ($2.94). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($3.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.06) to ($3.04). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Freeline Therapeutics.

Get Freeline Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Freeline Therapeutics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Freeline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Freeline Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.14.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CHI Advisors LLC increased its position in Freeline Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 1,361,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,853,000 after acquiring an additional 36,700 shares during the period. Polygon Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,695,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. 38.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeline Therapeutics stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,128. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.64. Freeline Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $21.69.

Freeline Therapeutics Company Profile

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc operates as a clinical-stage systemic adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy company. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe hemophilia B.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Freeline Therapeutics (FRLN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Freeline Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeline Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.