Analysts Anticipate NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.46 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.46) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.43). NGM Biopharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.38) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.82) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to ($1.35). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.68) to ($1.83). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NGM Biopharmaceuticals.

Get NGM Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 29.47% and a negative net margin of 91.64%.

NGM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NGM Biopharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.20.

NGM stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.77. 72,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,482. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $14.93 and a 12-month high of $32.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.13 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.70.

In other news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total transaction of $616,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 945,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,294,373.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,764,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,365,000 after purchasing an additional 238,964 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,371,000 after buying an additional 57,234 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,018,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 131,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 99,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 6,143 shares during the period. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

See Also: retirement calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NGM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.