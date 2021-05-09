Analysts Expect Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Will Post Earnings of $2.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) will post earnings of $2.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Allegiant Travel’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.19 and the highest is $2.30. Allegiant Travel reported earnings per share of ($5.96) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 137.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will report full-year earnings of $4.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $5.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $17.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.16 to $23.17. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Allegiant Travel.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported ($3.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.10) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $279.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.87 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS.

ALGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $237.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Allegiant Travel from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $156.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.90.

Shares of Allegiant Travel stock traded up $3.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $224.74. The company had a trading volume of 914,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,814. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.27 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $244.03 and its 200-day moving average is $202.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.22. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $68.09 and a fifty-two week high of $271.29.

In other Allegiant Travel news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total value of $39,014.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,698,565.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott Sheldon sold 14,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total transaction of $3,166,388.48. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,927 shares of company stock valued at $3,239,836. 19.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 120.2% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 57.2% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 12, 2021, it operated a fleet of 97 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

