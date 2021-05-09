Analysts Expect Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Will Announce Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) to announce earnings of $1.03 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Jabil’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the highest is $1.06. Jabil posted earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 178.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, June 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Jabil will report full-year earnings of $5.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.21 to $5.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Jabil.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.32. Jabil had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 0.78%. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JBL. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Jabil from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus increased their price target on Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.80.

Jabil stock traded up $2.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,047,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,542. Jabil has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $55.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 91.43%.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total transaction of $712,950.00. Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $1,789,900.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 140,163 shares of company stock valued at $7,274,374. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Jabil in the third quarter worth about $224,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in Jabil by 6.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 621,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,285,000 after acquiring an additional 40,096 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Jabil by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial grew its position in Jabil by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 20,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Jabil in the fourth quarter worth about $4,210,000. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

