Analysts Expect SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $110.71 Million

Brokerages expect SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) to report sales of $110.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SFL’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $109.52 million to $111.90 million. SFL posted sales of $121.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SFL will report full year sales of $449.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $447.60 million to $451.98 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $450.01 million, with estimates ranging from $449.61 million to $450.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SFL.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The shipping company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($1.63). SFL had a negative net margin of 7.47% and a positive return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $114.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.52 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised SFL from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut SFL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. SFL currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

Shares of NYSE SFL traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.12. 622,991 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,172,825. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.61 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. SFL has a one year low of $5.85 and a one year high of $10.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.39%. SFL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.05%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SFL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SFL during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,609,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SFL by 301.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,312,001 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,239,000 after purchasing an additional 984,979 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of SFL during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,134,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SFL by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,147,149 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,324,000 after acquiring an additional 229,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in SFL in the fourth quarter worth about $1,066,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.71% of the company’s stock.

About SFL

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

