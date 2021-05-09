Analysts Offer Predictions for Prothena Co. plc’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Prothena in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($2.30) per share for the year.

Get Prothena alerts:

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.77). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 41.97% and a negative net margin of 13,615.75%. The business had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Prothena in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Prothena from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. BTIG Research upgraded Prothena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Prothena from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

NASDAQ:PRTA opened at $24.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.25. The company has a market capitalization of $984.95 million, a PE ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 1.71. Prothena has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $28.66.

In other news, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 7,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $192,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 44,400 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.05 per share, with a total value of $934,620.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 160.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 4,665 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena in the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prothena by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 6,334 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena in the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena in the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.