Analysts Set Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Price Target at $107.20

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $107.20.

WMS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

In other news, Director Mark Haney sold 9,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $910,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,278,940.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total value of $487,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,074 shares in the company, valued at $983,020.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,597,651 shares of company stock valued at $165,308,780. Corporate insiders own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 110.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,366 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 10,155 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,606,601 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $476,277,000 after acquiring an additional 157,026 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,834 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 62.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,796 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 8,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMS traded up $6.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $115.54. 517,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,938. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 94.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Advanced Drainage Systems has a fifty-two week low of $36.73 and a fifty-two week high of $117.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.55.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $486.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.87 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

