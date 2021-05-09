Analysts Set Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Target Price at $64.25

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.25.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BUD shares. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.
Shares of NYSE:BUD traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.59. 1,309,187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,540,301. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.59, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.68 and its 200-day moving average is $65.44. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $37.93 and a one year high of $75.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.
The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be issued a $0.447 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is 11.03%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 690.6% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.75% of the company’s stock.
About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
