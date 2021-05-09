Analysts Set Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Target Price at $64.25

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.25.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BUD shares. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of NYSE:BUD traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.59. 1,309,187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,540,301. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.59, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.68 and its 200-day moving average is $65.44. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $37.93 and a one year high of $75.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.41 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a positive return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be issued a $0.447 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is 11.03%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 690.6% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

