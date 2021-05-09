Analysts Set Expectations for Mueller Water Products, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MWA)

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) – Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Mueller Water Products in a report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.15. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Mueller Water Products’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen raised Mueller Water Products from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood raised Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

Shares of Mueller Water Products stock opened at $14.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Mueller Water Products has a 52 week low of $7.32 and a 52 week high of $14.90.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $267.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Mueller Water Products’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Mueller Water Products by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 23,191 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Mueller Water Products by 34.3% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,473,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,469,000 after buying an additional 376,281 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Mueller Water Products by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 63,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 15,340 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Todd P. Helms sold 7,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $102,675.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,475. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Todd P. Helms acquired 9,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.14 per share, for a total transaction of $129,875.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,510. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,039 shares of company stock worth $698,799. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

