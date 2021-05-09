Analysts Set Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Target Price at $17.83

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.88.

HBI has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

HBI stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.37. 3,935,416 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,865,340. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. Hanesbrands has a 52 week low of $7.71 and a 52 week high of $22.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.39.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 52.04%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

In related news, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $1,027,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 149,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,073,893.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 74.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the third quarter worth $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

