Analysts Set Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) PT at $35.75

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.75.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KDP shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

In related news, insider Justin Whitmore purchased 3,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.18 per share, with a total value of $118,996.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,615,235.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 111,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $4,017,562.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 691,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,894,034.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlpInvest Partners B.V. boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 176.5% in the fourth quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. now owns 3,990,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,269 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 241,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after acquiring an additional 27,801 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at $20,800,000. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 69,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 288,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,218,000 after acquiring an additional 17,003 shares during the period. 37.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KDP traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,212,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,239,655. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $51.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.78, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12-month low of $25.91 and a 12-month high of $36.65.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 8.33%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

