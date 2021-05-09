Analyzing Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) and Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT)

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) and Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Globus Medical and Sintx Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Globus Medical 0 4 9 0 2.69 Sintx Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00

Globus Medical currently has a consensus target price of $73.43, suggesting a potential upside of 0.18%. Sintx Technologies has a consensus target price of $3.38, suggesting a potential upside of 136.01%. Given Sintx Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sintx Technologies is more favorable than Globus Medical.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.4% of Globus Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of Sintx Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.6% of Globus Medical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Sintx Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Globus Medical has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sintx Technologies has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Globus Medical and Sintx Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Globus Medical $785.37 million 9.31 $155.21 million $1.68 43.63 Sintx Technologies $690,000.00 51.16 -$4.80 million N/A N/A

Globus Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Sintx Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Globus Medical and Sintx Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Globus Medical 12.36% 9.85% 9.04% Sintx Technologies -862.55% -39.83% -30.77%

Summary

Globus Medical beats Sintx Technologies on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc., a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives. The company also offers products for the treatment of orthopedic trauma, including fracture plates, compression screws, intramedullary nails, and external fixation systems; and hip and knee joint solutions, including modular hip stems and acetabular cups, as well as posterior stabilizing and cruciate retaining knee arthroplasty implants. In addition, it distributes human cell, tissue, and cellular and tissue based products; and COALITION, COALITION MIS, COALITION AGX, MONUMENT, MAGNIFY-S, HEDRON IATM, HEDRON ICTM, INDEPENDENCE, INDEPENDENCE MIS, FORTIFY and XPAND families, SABLETM, RISE, RISE INTRALIF, RISE-L, ELSA, ELSA ATP, RASS, ALTERA, ARIEL, LATIS, CALIBER and CALIBER-L products. Globus Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Audubon, Pennsylvania.

About Sintx Technologies

Sintx Technologies, Inc., an advanced materials company, researches, develops, manufactures, and commercializes silicon nitride ceramics in the United States, Europe, and South America. It offers ceramic based solutions for various medical, industrial, and antipathogenic applications. The company provides solid and porous silicon nitride; silicon nitrite powder; and silicon nitride coating products. The company was formerly known as Amedica Corporation and changed its name to Sintx Technologies, Inc. in October 2018. Sintx Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

