Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ADRZY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Andritz in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Andritz from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Andritz in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Andritz in a report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Andritz stock opened at $10.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.10. Andritz has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17 and a beta of 0.67.

Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter. Andritz had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. Equities analysts forecast that Andritz will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.152 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. Andritz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.57%.

About Andritz

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors. It operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation. The Pulp & Paper segment supplies plants, systems, equipment, and services for the production of various types of pulp, paper, board, and tissue; boilers for power production; flue gas cleaning plants; plants for the production of nonwovens and panelboard; and recycling and shredding solutions for various waste materials.

