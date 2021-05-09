Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) PT Set at €77.00 by Barclays

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) has been given a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective by investment analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ABI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €59.00 ($69.41) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €64.38 ($75.75).

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of €82.03 ($96.51) and a fifty-two week high of €110.10 ($129.53).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.