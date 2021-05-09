Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.20.
BUD opened at $74.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.44. The firm has a market cap of $150.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.59, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $37.93 and a twelve month high of $75.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 690.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.75% of the company’s stock.
About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
