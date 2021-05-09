Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.20.

BUD opened at $74.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.44. The firm has a market cap of $150.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.59, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $37.93 and a twelve month high of $75.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $12.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 690.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

