Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) and MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Financial Analysis

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) and Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get MediWound alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings for MediWound and Aphria, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MediWound 0 0 4 0 3.00 Aphria 0 5 3 0 2.38

MediWound currently has a consensus target price of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 67.79%. Aphria has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 43.04%. Given MediWound’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MediWound is more favorable than Aphria.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.0% of MediWound shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.3% of Aphria shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MediWound and Aphria’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediWound $31.79 million 3.83 $4.95 million $0.08 55.88 Aphria $405.96 million 12.00 -$63.21 million ($0.06) -256.33

MediWound has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aphria. Aphria is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MediWound, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares MediWound and Aphria’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediWound -53.12% -94.63% -29.86% Aphria -36.10% -2.30% -1.66%

Risk and Volatility

MediWound has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aphria has a beta of 2.67, meaning that its stock price is 167% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MediWound beats Aphria on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

MediWound Company Profile

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units. The company also develops EscharEx, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds; MWPC005, a topically applied biological drug candidate that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-melanoma skin cancers; and MWPC003 for connective tissue disorders. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

Aphria Company Profile

Aphria Inc. cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands. It serves patients and consumers through distributors and online. The company is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for MediWound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediWound and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.