API3 (API3) Trading Up 3.6% Over Last 7 Days

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. API3 has a market capitalization of $95.48 million and $15.14 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, API3 has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One API3 coin can currently be purchased for about $6.90 or 0.00012062 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.60 or 0.00085017 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00020537 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.61 or 0.00067532 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.13 or 0.00105187 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $447.60 or 0.00782977 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,191.26 or 0.09081040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00047071 BTC.

API3 is a coin. It launched on November 6th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,847,549 coins. API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO . The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/API3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3 . API3’s official website is api3.org

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire API3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy API3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

