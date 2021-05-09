Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $165.00 target price on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $148.57.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL stock opened at $130.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $75.05 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.94, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.15.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at $44,228,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,355 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 23,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC grew its stake in Apple by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 16,056 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the first quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 13,904 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.