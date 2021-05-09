Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Insider Sells $201,460.00 in Stock

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) insider Christopher Macey sold 2,000 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $201,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,764.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:AIT opened at $104.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.74. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.95 and a 52 week high of $104.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 212.86 and a beta of 1.47.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.36. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The company had revenue of $840.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 34.65%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Applied Industrial Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.83.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 439,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,291,000 after acquiring an additional 6,919 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 96,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,422,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $500,878,000 after purchasing an additional 259,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $347,000. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.