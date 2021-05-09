Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 7.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,033 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APTV. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,830,328 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,020,214,000 after acquiring an additional 152,349 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Aptiv by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,551,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $853,586,000 after purchasing an additional 616,858 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at $576,344,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,260,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $555,083,000 after purchasing an additional 118,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $317,186,000. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APTV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $109.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.90.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $148.77 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $57.26 and a 12-month high of $160.14. The company has a market cap of $40.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.59.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total transaction of $300,648.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,700 shares in the company, valued at $8,729,931. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

