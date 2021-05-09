Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) will report ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Aqua Metals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Aqua Metals also posted earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Aqua Metals will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.22). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Aqua Metals.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06).

AQMS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Aqua Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Aqua Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

In related news, CFO Judd Merrill sold 17,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total transaction of $67,484.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 405,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,846.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Cotton sold 87,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total value of $340,120.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,215,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,715,026.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AQMS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Aqua Metals by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 303,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 42,125 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Aqua Metals in the 4th quarter worth about $186,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aqua Metals in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aqua Metals in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aqua Metals in the 4th quarter worth about $187,000. 18.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AQMS traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.75. 974,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,545,519. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $187.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.93. Aqua Metals has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $8.06.

Aqua Metals Company Profile

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

