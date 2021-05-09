Aragon (ANT) Price Hits $10.19 on Top Exchanges

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. Aragon has a total market capitalization of $403.60 million and approximately $73.96 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Aragon has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar. One Aragon coin can now be purchased for $10.19 or 0.00017296 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Aragon alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.08 or 0.00081619 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00021041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.17 or 0.00063091 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.35 or 0.00104134 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $463.02 or 0.00785971 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,561.98 or 0.09441419 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00043948 BTC.

About Aragon

Aragon (ANT) is a coin. It was first traded on May 15th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 coins and its circulating supply is 39,609,523 coins. The Reddit community for Aragon is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.org . Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aragon is aragon.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon is a decentralized platform built on the Ethereum network. It allows users to manage entire organizations on the blockchain offering several tools that allow users to manage these decentralized organizations with efficiency. The ANT will enable its holders to govern the Aragon Network. ANT — the Aragon Network Token — was introduced in 2017 as the governance token of the Aragon Network. ANT was one of the first tokens to adopt the MiniMe standard, being governance-enabled out of the box. MiniMe stores block-per-block snapshots of token balances. That way, votes can be properly counted and no one can vote twice with the same tokens. Aragon is now introducing ANTv2: a new version of the token that is 3x cheaper to transfer and supports gasless transfers. ANTv2 will also support voting, but all the logic doesn’t need to be on-chain like ANTv1 making it cheaper to transfer. Thanks to the adoption of off-chain voting, ANTv2 is extremely lightweight. “

Aragon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aragon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aragon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aragon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.