Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Makes New $43,000 Investment in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,982,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,562,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617,660 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,578,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $728,129,000 after purchasing an additional 565,514 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at about $554,073,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,105,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,481,000 after acquiring an additional 159,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,310,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,390,000 after acquiring an additional 300,043 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
WCN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Waste Connections presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.17.
Shares of WCN opened at $123.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $32.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.23 and a 52-week high of $124.04.
Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 3.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 12.50%.
Waste Connections Profile
Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.
