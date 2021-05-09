Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Makes New $43,000 Investment in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,982,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,562,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617,660 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,578,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $728,129,000 after purchasing an additional 565,514 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at about $554,073,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,105,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,481,000 after acquiring an additional 159,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,310,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,390,000 after acquiring an additional 300,043 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

WCN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Waste Connections presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.17.

In other news, VP Susan Netherton sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $300,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $734,133.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WCN opened at $123.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $32.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.23 and a 52-week high of $124.04.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 3.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 12.50%.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.