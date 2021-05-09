Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Sells 9,280 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI trimmed its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 88.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,280 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Cerner were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Cerner by 472.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 27,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 22,664 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Cerner by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 95,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,866,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cerner by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,824,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,143,000 after acquiring an additional 113,549 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cerner by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Cerner by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 272,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,365,000 after acquiring an additional 84,880 shares during the period. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CERN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist increased their target price on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Cerner has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.79.

Cerner stock opened at $76.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.11 and a fifty-two week high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.51%.

In other news, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 10,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.43 per share, with a total value of $750,431.65. Also, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $6,775,346.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,775,346.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 31,963 shares of company stock worth $2,250,251. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

