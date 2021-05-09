Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Trims Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lowered its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EXPD shares. Barclays downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $28.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.43.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $118.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.79. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.07 and a 52-week high of $118.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 0.75.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.63. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.14%.

In other news, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 65,000 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $7,372,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,542,997.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

