Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.67.

Several research firms have issued reports on ACA. Gabelli upgraded Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. G.Research upgraded Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Sidoti downgraded Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcosa from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Arcosa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arcosa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Arcosa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Arcosa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Arcosa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACA opened at $65.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.37. Arcosa has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $68.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.37.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.14. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 6.09%. Analysts predict that Arcosa will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Arcosa’s payout ratio is 8.51%.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates; specialty materials, including lightweight aggregates and plaster; trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, and underground construction markets, as well as for infrastructure, including road, bridge, and other public products markets.

