Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.16) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $2.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.32% and a negative net margin of 506.70%. On average, analysts expect Arcturus Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

ARCT stock opened at $31.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.77. The company has a current ratio of 11.21, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $836.98 million, a PE ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 3.01. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $28.92 and a 1-year high of $129.71.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $77.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.31.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. Its preclinical drug discovery and development programs include LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene.

Further Reading: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.