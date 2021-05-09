ARGA Investment Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,300,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Newmont by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,024,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,277,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,656 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 13,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter worth about $1,651,000. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 2,119,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,869,000 after acquiring an additional 190,779 shares during the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 13,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $879,798.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,397,951. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $303,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 259,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,753,179.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,762 shares of company stock valued at $2,488,905 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $67.33 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $52.33 and a 12-month high of $72.22. The company has a market cap of $53.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.07.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

NEM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Argus increased their target price on Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Fundamental Research reduced their price target on Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Newmont presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.92.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

