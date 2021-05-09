ARGA Investment Management LP Cuts Stake in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

ARGA Investment Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,152,530 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 352,781 shares during the period. Weibo comprises 8.1% of ARGA Investment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. ARGA Investment Management LP owned 0.95% of Weibo worth $108,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weibo by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 144,728 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,932,000 after acquiring an additional 36,267 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Weibo during the 4th quarter valued at $24,322,000. XR Securities LLC bought a new position in Weibo in the 1st quarter worth $357,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weibo by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,143,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,875,000 after purchasing an additional 293,776 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Weibo by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,017 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WB opened at $47.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.48. Weibo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.93 and a fifty-two week high of $63.55. The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 4.87.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $513.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.41 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 29.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Weibo Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Weibo from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. HSBC increased their target price on Weibo from $30.60 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.07.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

