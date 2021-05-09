ARGA Investment Management LP Decreases Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

ARGA Investment Management LP decreased its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,662 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies makes up 0.3% of ARGA Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $4,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,733,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Langenberg & Company raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.79.
Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $85.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $129.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.89, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.09. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $51.13 and a 12-month high of $85.93.
Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.
Raytheon Technologies Profile
Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.
Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity
Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.