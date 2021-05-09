ARGA Investment Management LP Has $623,000 Stock Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

ARGA Investment Management LP lowered its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 9.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,391 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 777 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in JD.com were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JD. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JD.com by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in JD.com by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 504 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,467 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in JD.com by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,305 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on JD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on JD.com from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on JD.com in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of JD.com in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. JD.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.50.

NASDAQ JD opened at $75.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.89 and its 200-day moving average is $86.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $101.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.60 and a 12-month high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.30. JD.com had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $224.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

