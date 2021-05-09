Argus Raises McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target to $260.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price target upped by Argus from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $242.37.

MCD opened at $234.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $229.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s has a 12-month low of $167.85 and a 12-month high of $238.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,616,206,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,462,592 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,534,826,000 after purchasing an additional 714,829 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,022,688 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $219,448,000 after purchasing an additional 557,891 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,522,335 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $326,661,000 after purchasing an additional 404,133 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,762,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,236,427,000 after purchasing an additional 401,671 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

