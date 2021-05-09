Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock Holdings Increased by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,691 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $3,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 127,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 10,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,897,000. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,075,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.82, for a total value of $131,381.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,451.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 83 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.97, for a total transaction of $25,976.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,642 shares of company stock worth $24,895,869. 23.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $328.52 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.96 and a 52-week high of $331.00. The stock has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $309.20 and a 200-day moving average of $289.18.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The business had revenue of $667.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ANET. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $240.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $273.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.85.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

