Arrow Financial Corp Buys Shares of 7,794 iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHB)

Arrow Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000. Arrow Financial Corp owned approximately 0.41% of iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $386,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $644,000.

Shares of IBHB opened at $24.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.20. iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $22.23 and a 12-month high of $24.95.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.